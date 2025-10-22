ICC Women's WC: Beaumont's 78 powers England to 244/9 against Australia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Opener Tammy Beaumont's resilient 78 and some valuable contributions from Alice Capsey in lower order from Alice Capsey and Charlie Dean helped England reach 244/9 in their ICC Women's World Cup match against Australia at Indore on Wednesday.

Beaumont's (78 in 105 balls, with 10 fours and a six) knock helped her become the ninth-highest run-getter in ODIs of all time, while, despite her failure, Nat Sciver Brunt (7) managed to secure her spot in the 1,000 Women's World Cup runs club, becoming the ninth player to do so.

Now, Beaumont has scored 4,698 runs in 138 ODIs and 128 innings at an average of 40.85, with 12 centuries and 24 fifties to her name, outdoing former New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite.

On the other hand, Brunt has scored 1,003 runs in 24 Women's WC matches and 22 innings at an average of 52.78, with five centuries, the most by a player in women's WC and two fifties, with the best score of 148*.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Amy Jones (18) started well with Beaumont, putting up a 55-run opening stand, but England crumbled to 166/6 in 39.1 overs, with Heather Knight (20 in 27 balls, with three fours) and Sophia Dunkley (22) unable to convert their starts into something big.

Capsey (38 in 32 balls, with five fours) and Dean (26 in 27 balls, with three fours) put on a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket and the team ended just short of the 250-run mark.

Annabel Sutherland (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with Ash Gardner and Sophie Molineux getting two wickets. Alana King also managed to pick up a wicket.

