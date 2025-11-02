ICC Women's WC final: Toss for India-South Africa soon, match to begin 5pm today

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : The toss for the ICC Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa will take place at 4:32 PM, with the first ball set to be bowled at 5 PM at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The match was initially supposed to start at 3:00, with the toss set to take place at 2:30 PM. However, the toss and match were delayed due to rain, and a final timing for both has now been issued.

No overs will be reduced.

The world of cricket will witness the crowning of a brand new world champion in women's ODI cricket. India, playing its third ODI WC final, will be highly motivated to ease the pain of 2005 and 2017 final losses and secure their first-ever world title in women's cricket, especially after a massive 339 run-chase against Australia in the semifinal at the same venue, which saw Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89) play brilliant knocks.

On the other hand, South Africa, led by a red-hot Laura Wolvaardt, has reached its first-ever 50-over WC final and they would be aiming to capture the ultimate prize after semifinal failures in 2017 and 2022.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.

