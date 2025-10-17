ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - ICC Women's World Cup Standings: Australia became the first team to qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semifinals after a dominant win over Bangladesh on Thursday, October 17, 2025. The defending champions continued their unbeaten run to top the points table with nine points from five matches. South Africa moved up to third place after their victory against Bangladesh, overtaking India on the standings. England, who remain unbeaten so far, are placed second with seven points from four matches. India, the tournament hosts, sit in fourth position with four points from four matches. New Zealand and Bangladesh follow in fifth and sixth places respectively, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the bottom two spots.

Defending champions Australia become the first semi-finalists of #CWC25 👏 pic.twitter.com/hTr8nkIkhp — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 16, 2025

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Points Table After Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match - October 16, 2025

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q1 Australia 5 4 0 1 0 +1.818 9 2 England 4 3 0 1 0 +1.864 7 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 -0.618 6 4 India 4 2 2 0 0 +0.682 4 5 New Zealand 4 1 2 1 0 -0.245 3 6 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 -0.676 2 7 Sri Lanka 4 0 2 2 0 -1.526 2 8 Pakistan 4 0 3 1 0 -1.887 1



Captain Alyssa Healy starred for Australia with an unbeaten 113 off 77 balls, while Phoebe Litchfield supported her with 84 not out in 72 deliveries. The duo chased down Bangladesh’s target of 199 in just 24.5 overs, leaving no room for a fightback. Healy struck 20 fours in her knock, while Litchfield hit 12 fours and a six.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 198 for nine in 50 overs after opting to bat first. Sobhana Mostary led the innings with an unbeaten 66, her first 50-plus score against Australia in ODIs. Rubya Haider scored 44 and Sharmin Akhter made 24. Despite several dropped catches, Bangladesh managed a competitive total with a late 33-run partnership between Sobhana and Fariha Trisna for the last wicket.

Beth Mooney takes a sharp catch above her head to keep Australia on top 👏



Watch #AUSvBAN LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29pic.twitter.com/RWh0RRiuLR — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 16, 2025

Australia’s bowlers had dominated most of the innings. Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Georgia Wareham, and Annabel Sutherland shared the wickets to restrict Bangladesh below 200.

Scorecard:

Bangladesh 198/9 in 50 overs (Sobhana Mostary 66 not out, Rubya Haider 44; Alana King 2-18, Georgia Wareham 2-22)

lost to

Australia 202/0 in 24.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 113 not out, Phoebe Litchfield 84 not out) by 10 wickets.