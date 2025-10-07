ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After England Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England climbed to the top of the points table following their four-wicket win against Bangladesh in Match 8 of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The win gave England four points from two matches with a net run rate of +1.757. India are second on four points and a net run rate of +1.515. Australia are third with three points, while Bangladesh slipped to fourth with two points and a net run rate of +0.573. South Africa are fifth with two points, Sri Lanka sixth with one point, and New Zealand and Pakistan remain without points.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Points table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 England 2 2 0 0 0 +1.757 4 2 India 2 2 0 0 0 +1.515 4 3 Australia 2 1 1 0 0 +1.780 3 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 +0.573 2 5 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 -1.402 2 6 Sri Lanka 2 0 1 1 0 -1.255 1 7 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 -1.485 0 8 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.777 0

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Highlights

Former skipper Heather Knight led the chase with an unbeaten 79 off 111 balls. England reached 182 for six in 46.1 overs while chasing Bangladesh’s 178 in 49.4 overs.

Earlier, England’s spinners dominated the Bangladesh innings. Sophie Ecclestone took 3 for 24, Charlie Dean 2 for 28, and Alice Capsey 2 for 31. Linsey Smith added 2 for 33. Bangladesh struggled despite Sobhana Mostary’s 60 off 108 balls. Rabeya Khan scored 43 not out off 27 balls late in the innings.

What a win - Heather Knight & Charlie Dean, take a bow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8zyPYyplWc — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 7, 2025

England’s chase was challenging. Early wickets reduced them to 29 for 2. Nat Sciver-Brunt added 32 runs, and Knight anchored the innings. At 103 for six, the match was in balance. Knight and Charlie Dean then added an unbeaten 79-run partnership to secure the win in the 47th over.

England will face Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday. Bangladesh will meet New Zealand in Guwahati on Friday.

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Bangladesh 178 all out in 49.4 overs (Sobhana Mostary 60, Rabeya Khan 43 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3-24, Charlie Dean 2-28, Alice Capsey 2-31) lost to England 182/6 in 46.1 overs (Heather Knight 79*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 32; Fahima Khatun 3-16, Marufa Akter 2-28) by four wickets.