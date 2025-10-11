ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - ICC Women's World Cup Standings: England moved to the top of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table after defeating Sri Lanka by 89 runs in their match on Saturday, October 11, 2025. With three wins from three matches, England have six points and a net run rate of +1.864. Australia follows with five points from three matches, while India and South Africa have four points each. New Zealand and Bangladesh are on two points each. Sri Lanka have one point, while Pakistan remains at the bottom without a win.

Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table – October 11, 2025

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTN/RTIEDNet RRPOINTS
1England33000+1.8646
2Australia32010+1.9605
3India32100+0.9594
4South Africa32100-0.8884
5New Zealand31200-0.2452
6Bangladesh31200-0.3572
7Sri Lanka30210-1.5261
8Pakistan30300-1.8870

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Highlights 

Batting first, England captain Sciver-Brunt scored 117 off 117 balls to guide her team to 253 for nine. Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera was the best bowler for Sri Lanka with three wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka struggled against England’s attack and were bowled out for 164 in 45.4 overs. Ecclestone took four wickets for 17 runs in 10 overs to finish with the best figures of the match. Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama contributed 35 and 33 runs respectively.

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match Full Scorecard: 

England: 253/9 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 117, Tammy Beaumont 32; Inoka Ranaweera 3-33, Udeshika Prabodhani 2-55)
Sri Lanka: 164 all out in 45.4 overs (Hasini Perera 35, Harshitha Samarawickrama 33; Sophie Ecclestone 4-17, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-25)
 

