ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs England Women Match

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - - ICC Women's World Cup Standings: England defeated India by four runs in a thrilling ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league match at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025. The loss has made India’s path to the semifinals more difficult. England secured their place in the last four with a late fightback in the closing overs. With the win, England moved to second place on the points table. They have nine points from five matches, including four wins and one washout. Their net run rate is +1.490. Australia lead the standings with nine points from five matches and a superior net run rate. South Africa are third with eight points after four wins in five matches. India are fourth with four points from five games from two wins and three losses. Their net run rate is +0.526. New Zealand are fifth with four points, behind India on net run rate. They have one win while two of their matches were abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan occupy the bottom three positions.

One final spot up for grabs in the #CWC25 semis 👀



Latest state of play ➡️ https://t.co/wbGUBVunRSpic.twitter.com/PZirznwmza — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 19, 2025

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table - (Updated after India vs England Match, October 19)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Q Australia 5 4 0 1 0 +1.818 9 2 Q England 5 4 0 1 0 +1.490 9 3 Q South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 -0.440 8 4 India 5 2 3 0 0 +0.526 4 5 New Zealand 5 1 2 2 0 -0.245 4 6 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 -0.676 2 7 Sri Lanka 5 0 3 2 0 -1.564 2 8 Pakistan 5 0 3 2 0 -1.887 2

Heather Knight starred for England with a brilliant 109 off 91 balls in her 300th international match. Amy Jones added 56 runs from 68 deliveries as England posted 288 for eight. The visitors were 249 for three in the 45th over before India’s bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma with four wickets for 51 runs and Shree Charani with two wickets for 68 runs, triggered a late collapse. England lost five wickets in the final five overs.

England hold their nerve in a nail-biter to remain unbeaten at #CWC25 🔥#INDvENG 📝: https://t.co/KUCrZbg45bpic.twitter.com/a0dbuPubMI — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 19, 2025

Chasing 289, India put up a strong fight. Smriti Mandhana scored 88, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 70, and Deepti Sharma made 50. Despite staying close to the target, India fell short and finished at 284 for six in the final over.

England become the third team to seal their #CWC25 semi-final spot 👏 pic.twitter.com/08ypIvKXU8 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 19, 2025

India will face a must-win clash against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

England: 288/8 in 50 overs (Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4/51, Shree Charani 2/68)

India: 284/6 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70, Deepti Sharma 50; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/47)

Result: England won by four runs.