ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs New Zealand Women Match

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 after defeating New Zealand by 53 runs at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, October 24, 2025. The victory earned India two points and kept the team fourth on the points table. India has played six matches in the tournament. The team won three and lost three. With six points, India became the fourth side to qualify for the semi-finals. Earlier, Australia, England and South Africa had already secured their places in the top four. The loss ended New Zealand’s chances of reaching the semi-finals. Australia leads the points table with 11 points. South Africa is second with 10 points. England is third with nine points. Pakistan remains at the bottom with two points and is also out of the semi-final race. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also been eliminated.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table - (Updated after India vs New Zealand match on October 23)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q1 Australia 6 5 0 1 0 +1.704 11 Q2 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 +0.276 10 Q3 England 6 4 1 1 0 +1.024 9 Q4 India 6 3 3 0 0 +0.628 6 5 New Zealand 6 1 3 2 0 -0.490 4 6 Sri Lanka 6 1 3 2 0 -1.035 4 7 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 -0.578 2 8 Pakistan 6 0 4 2 0 -2.651 2

(Q – Qualified for semi-finals)

India book their place in the #CWC25 semi-finals 🤩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hz0yJIbdhX — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 23, 2025

Though the semi-finalists are decided, all teams still have one group match remaining. The results of these matches will determine the exact semi-final fixtures. While the remaining games can affect team rankings and net run rates, they will not change the semi-finalists.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Highlights

Sent in to bat first, India posted 340 for three in 49 overs after rain interrupted the innings. Smriti Mandhana scored 109 off 95 balls. Pratika Rawal made 122 off 134 balls. Their 212-run opening partnership was the backbone of India’s highest World Cup total. Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 off 55 balls to ensure a strong finish.

Dominant batting followed by clinical bowling against New Zealand lands India their #CWC25 semi-final spot 👏#INDvNZ 📝: https://t.co/MIm9GcZOnnpic.twitter.com/y8MHTGpBgL — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 23, 2025

New Zealand’s target was revised to 325 in 44 overs after further rain delays. The White Ferns fought hard but finished at 271 for eight. Brooke Halliday top-scored with 81 off 84 balls. Isabella Gaze made 65 not out off 51 balls. Renuka Singh Thakur took two wickets for 25 runs to keep New Zealand under pressure.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

India: 340/3 in 49 overs (Pratika Rawal 122, Smriti Mandhana 109, Jemimah Rodrigues 76*)

New Zealand: 271/8 in 44 overs (Brooke Halliday 81, Isabella Gaze 65*; Renuka Singh Thakur 2/25)

Result: India won by 53 runs (DLS method)

India’s win ended a three-match losing streak and confirmed their place in the semi-finals alongside Australia, England and South Africa.