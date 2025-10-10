ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India Women vs South Africa Women Match

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa’s women’s cricket team defeated India by three wickets in the 10th league match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 9, 2025. With the win, South Africa moved to fourth place on the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.888. India stays third with four points and a net run rate of 0.959. Australia leads the table with five points from three matches and England is second with four points from two games. Bangladesh has two points. Sri Lanka has one point. New Zealand and Pakistan remain without points.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table (as of October 9)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 3 2 0 1 0 +1.960 5 2 England 2 2 0 0 0 +1.757 4 3 India 3 2 1 0 0 +0.959 4 4 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 -0.888 4 5 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 +0.573 2 6 Sri Lanka 2 0 1 1 0 -1.255 1 7 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 -1.485 0 8 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.887 0

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Highlights

India posted 251 after Richa Ghosh played a brilliant 94-run innings. Ghosh came in when India were 102 for six and added 88 runs with Sneh Rana for the eighth wicket. Her innings included 11 fours and four sixes. South Africa’s chase appeared in trouble early. Opener Tazmin Brits fell for a duck to Kranti Gaud. South Africa lost five wickets for 81 runs, including Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, and Sinalo Jafta.

South Africa win the match by 3 wickets.#TeamIndia fought hard and will look to bounce back in the next match 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/G5LkyPuC6v#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvSApic.twitter.com/78VvDF1g2I — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 9, 2025

Captain Laura Wolvaardt scored 70 and added 51 runs with Chloe Tryon to steady the innings. After Wolvaardt’s dismissal, South Africa still needed 110 runs. Tryon and De Klerk then shared a 69-run partnership. De Klerk struck two sixes off Gaud in the penultimate over to seal the win.

India will face defending champions Australia in their next World Cup match on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

India 251/10 in 49.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 94; Chloe Tryon 3/32)

South Africa 252/7 in 48.5 overs (Nadine de Klerk 84 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 70; Sneh Rana 2/47, Kranti Gaud 2/59)