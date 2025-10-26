ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After League Stage Ends With India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Washed Out

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The league stage of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 concluded after the India vs Bangladesh match at the DY Patil Stadium was washed out due to rain on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The no-result meant India remained fourth in the standings with seven points from as many games. Bangladesh ended its campaign in seventh place with three points. Defending champion Australia topped the table with 13 points after winning six of its seven matches. England finished second with 11 points, while South Africa took third place with 10 points. Sri Lanka finished fifth with five points from seven games, including one win and three no results. New Zealand finished sixth with four points after one win and two no-results. Bangladesh stood seventh with three points, while Pakistan ended at the bottom of the table, also with three points but without a single win in the tournament.

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table (After League Stage)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS Q1 Australia 7 6 0 1 0 +2.102 13 Q2 England 7 5 1 1 0 +1.233 11 Q3 South Africa 7 5 2 0 0 -0.379 10 Q4 India 7 3 3 1 0 +0.628 7 5 Sri Lanka 7 1 3 3 0 -1.035 5 6 New Zealand 7 1 4 2 0 -0.876 4 7 Bangladesh 7 1 5 1 0 -0.578 3 8 Pakistan 7 0 4 3 0 -2.651 3

(Updated after India vs Bangladesh on October 23, 2025)

The top four teams — Australia, England, South Africa and India — have qualified for the semifinals. The remaining four teams — New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan — were knocked out of the tournament.

South Africa will play England in the first semi-final at ACA Stadium in Guwahati, on October 29. Australia will face India in the second semi-final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on October 30. The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the final on November 2.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Highlights

After a delayed start, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to field. Bangladesh opener Sumaiya Akter was dismissed in the final ball of the first over by Renuka Singh. Rubya Haider and Sharmin Akhter tried to rebuild the innings, but Deepti Sharma dismissed Haider in the 10th over as Bangladesh struggled at 34 for 2.

The final #CWC25 league stage fixture in Navi Mumbai has been called off owing to rain#INDvBAN | 📝: https://t.co/g716zb1JLepic.twitter.com/d2onGQGzrH — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 26, 2025

Rain interrupted the match for two hours before play resumed in a 27-over format. Bangladesh lost captain Nigar Sultana to a run out by Radha Yadav. Yadav later removed Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan. Shree Charani took two wickets, including Sharmin Akhter, while Amanjot Kaur claimed one. Bangladesh finished at 119 for 9 in 27 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 126, Smriti Mandhana and Amanjot Kaur opened for India. Pratika Rawal missed the match due to an ankle injury. Mandhana scored 34 not out and added 57 runs for the opening partnership before rain ended the match. India finished at 57 without loss.

Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Bangladesh 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36; Radha Yadav 3/30)

India 57/0 (Smriti Mandhana 34 not out)

Result: Match abandoned due to rain