ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand claimed their first win in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a dominant 100-run victory over Bangladesh on Friday, October 10, 2025. The victory lifted New Zealand to fifth place, above Bangladesh. Australia remain at the top with five points from three matches. England and India follow with four points each, while South Africa also has four points. Bangladesh and New Zealand both have two points but the White Ferns move ahead on net run rate. Sri Lanka have one point from two games. Pakistan are yet to register a win.

Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table (as of October 10)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 3 2 0 1 0 +1.960 5 2 England 2 2 0 0 0 +1.757 4 3 India 3 2 1 0 0 +0.959 4 4 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 -0.888 4 5 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 0 -0.245 2 6 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.357 2 7 Sri Lanka 2 0 1 1 0 -1.255 1 8 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.887 0

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Highlights

Batting first at Baraspara Stadium, the White Ferns posted 227 for nine in 50 overs. Captain Sophie Devine scored 63 and Brooke Halliday made 69 in a crucial 112-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Early wickets from Bangladesh had reduced New Zealand to 35 for three. Lower-order contributions from Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Lea Tahuhu and Eden Carson pushed the total past 220.

Wickets shared across the bowling unit with three each for Lea Tahuhu (3-22) & Jess Kerr (3-21). Catch up on the scorecard | https://t.co/GJKhkijHbM#NZvBAN#CWC25 📷 = ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/x1QAuLzMyD — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 10, 2025

Bangladesh struggled in reply, losing three wickets inside the powerplay for just 26 runs. Fahima Khatun made 34, Rabeya Khan 25 and Nahida Akter 17, but the team were bowled out for 127 in 39.5 overs. Jess Kerr took three wickets for 21 runs and Lea Tahuhu also took three for 22. Rosemary Mair returned with two wickets, while Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson shared the tail-end dismissals.

