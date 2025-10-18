ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Gets Washed Out

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand and Pakistan was washed out due to persistent rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Both teams shared a point each after the match was abandoned. With this result, South Africa became the second team to qualify for the semifinals after Australia. The Proteas are placed second in the standings with four wins and a total of eight points from five matches. Australia continue to lead the table and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. England are third with three wins in four matches, while India occupy the fourth position. New Zealand remain in fifth place with only one win from five matches and four points in total. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are at the bottom of the table in sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively.

South Africa punch their ticket for #CWC25 semi-finals 🎫 pic.twitter.com/P0lg4VkdF2 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 18, 2025

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table (After NZ vs PAK match washed out)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS Q 1 Australia 5 4 0 1 0 +1.818 9 Q 2 South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 -0.440 8 3 England 4 3 0 1 0 +1.864 7 4 India 4 2 2 0 0 +0.682 4 5 New Zealand 5 1 2 2 0 -0.245 4 6 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 -0.676 2 7 Sri Lanka 5 0 3 2 0 -1.564 2 8 Pakistan 5 0 3 2 0 -1.887 2

The rain-hit fixture has made the qualification race tighter as teams now enter the final stage of the group round. The upcoming clash between India and England in Indore on Sunday will be crucial for both teams as the winner will take a major step toward securing a semifinal spot.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Highlights

Earlier in the day, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bowl. Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail added 30 runs before Omaima was out in the seventh over. Muneeba scored 22 off 26 balls before being dismissed. Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz briefly steadied the innings.

Rain halted play after Pakistan were 52 for three in 12.2 overs. After resuming, the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana was dismissed for two. Aliya and Sidra Nawaz tried to rebuild, but a second rain break stopped the match at 92 for five in 25 overs.

The match could not resume due to heavy rain, marking the fourth washout at the venue in the tournament. Pakistan will next face South Africa in Colombo on Oct. 21. New Zealand will take on India in Navi Mumbai on Oct. 23.

Scorecard: Pakistan 92/5 in 25 overs (Aliya Riaz 28 not out; Lea Tahuhu 2/20). Match abandoned.