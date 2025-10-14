ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Gets Washed Out

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka and New Zealand shared points after their ICC Women’s World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium was abandoned due to heavy rain on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Sri Lanka now have two points from matches affected by rain, while New Zealand moved to three points. After four matches, Australia leads the points table with seven points from three wins and one no-result. England and South Africa have six points each. India are fourth with four points. New Zealand hold fifth place, followed by Bangladesh with two points. Sri Lanka remain seventh and Pakistan are eighth with no points.

Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Standings After New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Gets Washed Out.

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Australia 4 3 0 1 0 +1.353 7 2 England 3 3 0 0 0 +1.864 6 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 -0.618 6 4 India 4 2 2 0 0 +0.682 4 5 New Zealand 4 1 2 1 0 -0.245 3 6 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 -0.263 2 7 Sri Lanka 4 0 2 2 0 -1.526 2 8 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.887 0

Tuesday’s washout was the second in Colombo during the tournament. Sri Lanka’s earlier match against Australia was also abandoned due to rain. The washout leaves both sides with work to do as they chase semifinal qualification.

Rain has the final say tonight in Colombo.



Catch up on the scorecard | https://t.co/RKsu7s9Rnj#NZvSL#CWC25 📷 = ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/ZLDnetqOJl — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 14, 2025

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Highlights

Earlier, Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss. Captain Chamari Athapaththu led from the front with a fluent 53, while opening partner Vishmi Gunaratne added 42 off 83 balls. The duo put on a 101-run opening stand before Devine broke the partnership by dismissing Athapaththu in the 24th over. Gunaratne soon followed.

The middle order tried to rebuild through Harshitha Samarawickrama (26) and Hasini Perera (44), adding 58 runs for the fourth wicket. Bree Illing and Sophie Devine triggered a brief collapse, leaving Sri Lanka at 198 for five.

Nilakshika de Silva then counterattacked with a 28-ball unbeaten 55, the fastest fifty of the tournament, helping Sri Lanka reach 258 for six. She struck seven boundaries and a six, scoring 80 runs in the final 10 overs.

Nilakshi de Silva has played the innings of her life! 🔥



26-ball fifty - the fastest of CWC 2025, as she finished on 55*(28) 🙌



Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/XowRxgmZ7c#CWC25 👉 #SLvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/CWkH9YGDKT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2025

For New Zealand, skipper Sophie Devine took 3 for 54 in nine overs. Bree Illing (2 for 39) and Rosemary Mair (1 for 29) supported well, but fielding lapses and a lack of early breakthroughs allowed Sri Lanka to post a strong total.

Scorecard: Sri Lanka 258/6 in 50 overs – Chamari Athapaththu 53, Vishmi Gunaratne 42, Hansini Perera 44, Nilakshi de Silva 55 not out; Sophie Devine 3/54.