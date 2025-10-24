ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Gets Washed Out

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The 25th match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo ended without a result due to heavy rain on Friday, October 24, 2025. The washout affected the middle and lower standings in the points table. Sri Lanka moved to fifth place with five points. New Zealand dropped to sixth with four points. Pakistan finished seventh with three points. Bangladesh fell to eighth with two points. The top of the table remained unchanged. Australia continued to lead the standings with 11 points, followed by South Africa with 10. England stayed in third place with nine points, and India at fourth with six points. Pakistan’s campaign ended without a win. The team played seven matches, lost four, and three games were abandoned due to rain.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table – (Updated After Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Match Gets Washed Out on October 24)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 6 5 0 1 0 +1.704 11 2 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 +0.276 10 3 England 6 4 1 1 0 +1.024 9 4 India 6 3 3 0 0 +0.628 6 5 Sri Lanka 7 1 3 3 0 -1.035 5 6 New Zealand 6 1 3 2 0 -0.490 4 7 Pakistan 7 0 4 3 0 -2.651 3 8 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 -0.578 2

(Q – Qualified for semi-finals)

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Highlights

Pakistan, asked to bat first, reached 18 without loss in 4.2 overs before the downpour ended play. The toss had already been delayed by two hours and 45 minutes due to persistent rain in Colombo. When the weather briefly cleared, the match was reduced to 34 overs per side with a seven-over Power-play. As per the revised bowling restrictions, one bowler could bowl a maximum of seven overs, while four others were limited to six each.

Rain has the final say in the last #CWC25 game in Colombo.#PAKvSL 📝: https://t.co/4yr7w6DfBxpic.twitter.com/hWX06oEO3K — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 24, 2025

For both sides, already out of semifinal contention, the match was an opportunity to end their campaigns on a positive note. However, the rain had other plans, and yet another game at the venue ended without a result. This was the fifth washout in Colombo during the tournament. Previous matches affected included Sri Lanka vs Australia, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs England, and Pakistan vs New Zealand.

The Colombo leg of the Women’s World Cup is now complete. The remaining matches will shift to India, where players and fans hope for clear skies and uninterrupted cricket.

Scorecard:

Pakistan: 18-0 in 4.2 overs (Muneeba Ali 7*, Omaima Sohail 9*)

Result: No result (match abandoned due to rain)