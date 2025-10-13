ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - ICC Women's World Cup Standings: South Africa climbed to third place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table after defeating Bangladesh by three wickets in Match 14 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 13, 2025. South Africa now have three wins and one loss from four matches. Australia leads the table with three wins and one no-result from four games. England is second with three wins from three matches and a higher net run rate than Australia. India sits fourth with two wins and two losses from four matches. New Zealand is fifth with one win and two losses from three matches. Bangladesh remains sixth with one win and three defeats. Sri Lanka is seventh with no wins, two losses and one no-result from three matches. Pakistan is at the bottom with three losses in three matches.

Updated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table - October 13, 2025

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 4 3 0 1 0 +1.353 7 2 England 3 3 0 0 0 +1.864 6 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 -0.618 6 4 India 4 2 2 0 0 +0.682 4 5 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 0 -0.245 2 6 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 -0.263 2 7 Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 0 -1.526 1 8 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.887 0

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Highlights

Bangladesh batted first and posted 232 for six. Openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider added 53 runs for the first wicket. Shorna Akter scored 51 not out while Sharmin Akter made 50. Nonkululeko Mlaba took two wickets for South Africa.

A special run chase yet again as #TheProteas Women pull it out of the hat, winning by 3 wickets with 3 balls to spare! 🇿🇦💪#Unbreakable#CWC25pic.twitter.com/PAtEjj3o3V — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 13, 2025

Chasing 233, South Africa got off to a shaky start before Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp steadied the innings with scores of 62 and 56 respectively. Nadine de Klerk finished with an unbeaten 37 to guide South Africa to 235 for seven in 49.3 overs, sealing victory with three balls to spare. Nahida Akter took two wickets for Bangladesh.

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: 235 for 7 in 49.3 overs (Chloe Tryon 62, Marizanne Kapp 56, Nadine de Klerk 37 not out; Nahida Akter 2/44).