ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh suffered a narrow seven-run defeat against Sri Lanka in a thrilling Women's World Cup match on Monday, October 20, 2025. The defeat leaves Bangladesh with just two points from six matches. The team had won only its opener against Pakistan. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, secured its first win of the tournament and now has four points. The victory moves them to sixth place in the standings. Australia, England, and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals with nine, nine, and eight points respectively. India sit fourth with four points, followed by New Zealand also with four points. Pakistan remain at the bottom with two points.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table - (Updated after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match, October 20)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 5 4 0 1 0 +1.818 9 2 England 5 4 0 1 0 +1.490 9 3 South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 -0.440 8 4 India 5 2 3 0 0 +0.526 4 5 New Zealand 5 1 2 2 0 -0.245 4 6 Sri Lanka 6 1 3 2 0 -1.035 4 7 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 -0.578 2 8 Pakistan 5 0 3 2 0 -1.887 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Highlights

Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana scored 77, while Sharmin Akhter made 64 before retiring hurt. Their half-centuries went in vain as a late-order collapse saw Bangladesh finish at 195 for nine in 50 overs, chasing Sri Lanka’s total of 202.

An epic comeback from Sri Lanka to clinch a #CWC25 thriller against Bangladesh 🙌#SLvBAN 📝: https://t.co/ptroOfTs8Zpic.twitter.com/5eR3v6K9n3 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 20, 2025

Sri Lanka’s innings was led by Hasini Perera, who scored 85, Chamari Athapaththu with 46, and Nilakshika Silva 37. Chamari also shone with the ball, taking four wickets for 42 runs, including three in the final over to seal the victory.

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Sri Lanka 202 all out in 48.4 overs (Hasini Perera 85, Chamari Athapaththu 46, Nilakshika Silva 37; Shorna Akter 3/27, Rabeya Khan 2/39)

Bangladesh 195 for 9 in 50 overs (Nigar Sultana 77, Sharmin Akhter 64 retired hurt; Chamari Athapaththu 4/42, Sugandika Kumari 2/38)