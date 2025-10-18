ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard - ICC Women's World Cup Standings: South Africa strengthened its Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal hopes by beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets under the DLS method on Saturday. The win moved the Proteas into second place on the points table. Earlier on Thursday, Australia thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield starred in the win, lifting the defending champions to the top of the table and making them the first team to qualify for the knockout stage. South Africa now has four wins from five matches and eight points, while England sits third with seven points from four games. India has four points from two wins and two losses, while New Zealand has three points from four matches. Bangladesh has two points from five games, Sri Lanka two points from five matches, and Pakistan has one point from four matches.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table - (Updated after Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match, October 17)

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q1 Australia 5 4 0 1 0 +1.818 9 2 South Africa 5 4 1 0 0 -0.440 8 3 England 4 3 0 1 0 +1.864 7 4 India 4 2 2 0 0 +0.682 4 5 New Zealand 4 1 2 1 0 -0.245 3 6 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 -0.676 2 7 Sri Lanka 5 0 3 2 0 -1.564 2 8 Pakistan 4 0 3 1 0 -1.887 1

(Q) – Qualified for knockout stage

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Match Highlights

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and opening partner Tazmin Brits produced composed innings to guide South Africa in a rain-curtailed clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Chasing a revised target of 121 runs, the pair put together an unbeaten 121-run opening stand. Wolvaardt scored 60 not out, while Brits contributed 55 with four boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 105 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs after rain reduced the match. Vishmi Gunaratne led the innings with 34 runs before retiring hurt. Nonkululeko Mlaba took three wickets for South Africa, while Masabata Klaas claimed two. Late contributions from Nilakshi de Silva (18) and Kavisha Dilhari (14) helped Sri Lanka reach a modest total.

Scorecard

Sri Lanka 105/7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nilakshi de Silva 18; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-30, Masabata Klaas 2-18) lost to South Africa 125/0 in 14.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 60 not out, Tazmin Brits 55 not out) by 10 wickets.