ICC Women's World Cup: Chamari Athapaththu powers Sri Lanka to thrilling 7-run win over Bangladesh

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Bangladesh suffered a heartbreak as Sri Lanka snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, winning by seven runs in a nail-biting finish in Navi Mumbai. Captain Chamari Athapaththu was the star of the show, delivering an all-round masterclass to keep Sri Lanka's semi-final hopes alive in the ICC Women's World Cup.

With Bangladesh needing just 9 runs off the final over, Athapaththu took matters into her own hands. Bowling the last over, she conceded only a single run while taking three wickets and being involved in a run-out, sealing a dramatic win for her side.

The over began with Rabeya Khan trapped LBW on the very first ball. The next delivery saw Nahida Akter run out by a sharp direct hit from Nilakshika Silva as she tried to give the strike to her skipper Nigar Sultana. Though Sultana got the strike, Sri Lanka managed a crucial dot ball, bringing the equation down to 9 off 4.

Sultana, who in total scored 77 off 98 balls (six boundaries), lofted the third ball of the over to long-off but couldn't clear the ropes, handing a simple catch to Silva, who had already produced a brilliant run-out just a ball earlier. Sri Lanka completed a team hat-trick, and Athapaththu claimed her third wicket of the innings.

The fourth ball saw Marufa Akter trapped LBW, giving Athapaththu her fourth wicket and career-best figures of 4/42 in 10 overs. Bangladesh needed 9 off the last two deliveries, Nishita Akter Nishi managed a single, bringing down the equation to 8 off the last ball. Sharmin Akhter, who had earlier retired hurt on 64, returned to face the final delivery but couldn't connect, resulting in a dot ball and sealing Sri Lanka's victory.

At one stage, Bangladesh needed just 12 runs off 12 balls but failed to cross the line, losing their composure under pressure.

Earlier in the chase of 203, Bangladesh endured a shaky start, losing Rubya Haider for a duck with just two runs on the board. Fargana Hoque followed soon after for 7, and Sobhana Mostary's dismissal for 8 left Bangladesh struggling at 44/3.

Captain Nigar Sultana and Sharmin Akhter then steadied the innings with an 82-run partnership. However, Akhter had to retire hurt after her well-made 64, and despite contributions from Shorna Akter (19) and Ritu Moni, Bangladesh fell short in the tense finish.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka too faced early trouble, losing Vishmi Gunaratne on the very first ball of the innings but skipper Athapaththu led from the front, scoring a fluent 46 off 43 balls, including six fours and two sixes, and stitching a 72-run partnership with Hasini Perera.

Perera (85) and Nilakshika Silva (37) also contributed crucial runs before Sri Lanka suffered a late collapse, slipping from 174/5 to 202 all out in 48.4 overs. Shorna Akter was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, returning impressive figures of 3/27 in her ten overs.

Despite the batting stutters, Sri Lanka's bowlers, led by Athapaththu's brilliance, ensured a memorable win, one that keeps their campaign alive in thrilling fashion.

