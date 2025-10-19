ICC Women's World Cup: Heartbreak for India as England seal game by 4 runs in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 : England pulled off a thrilling four-run victory over India in Indore on Sunday, securing their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup.

It was a heartbreaker for the hosts, who came agonisingly close in a tense chase but eventually fell short despite valiant knocks from veteran batters Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

India, chasing 289, looked in deep trouble early on at 42/2, then Mandhana and Harmanpreet steadied the ship with a magnificent 125-run partnership. The pair played with grit and authority, taking the attack to the English bowlers and giving India real hope.

Their stand was the highest for India in a World Cup run-chase, surpassing the 108-run partnership between Mandhana and Mithali Raj against the West Indies in Taunton back in 2017.

Harmanpreet, who had endured a lean run in the tournament so far, looked back to her best. She scored a fluent 70 off 70 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, before being dismissed by her English counterpart Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The India skipper now has 1,017 runs in 31 World Cup matches at an impressive average of 46.22, with three centuries and five fifties, making her the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament's history. Against England in ODIs, she boasts 1,025 runs in 28 matches at an average of 46.59, including three tons and six fifties.

After her dismissal, Mandhana found an able partner in Deepti Sharma, who continued her fine all-round form. The duo added 67 runs, keeping India well in the hunt.

Mandhana was at her elegant best, scoring 88 off 94 balls with eight boundaries, before being caught off Linsey Smith. Her wicket turned the tide; India still had it under control as they needed 55 runs off 52 deliveries when she walked back.

Richa Ghosh tried to inject some momentum but fell for 8, leaving India at 256/6 in 45.4 overs. Soon, after Ghosh's wicket, Deepti looked to take charge but mistimed a big shot off Sophie Ecclestone, finding Sophia Dunkley in the deep. That dismissal left India needing 27 off 19 balls, a target that slipped out of reach as the lower order faltered under pressure, leading to India's third consecutive defeat in the competition. They finished at 284/6.

Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front for England, taking 2/47 in her eight overs. Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with a wicket apiece as England held their nerve in the closing stages to seal a dramatic win and book their spot in the last four.

Earlier, England veteran all-rounder Heather Knight marked her 300th international appearance in style, smashing a brilliant century against hosts India in the ICC Women's World Cup group-stage clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Knight's classy 109 off just 91 deliveries, laced with fifteen fours and a six, guided England to a competitive total of 288/8 in 50 overs.

Earlier, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Tammy Beaumont (22) and Amy Jones (56) gave England a solid foundation, adding 73 runs for the opening wicket before Deepti Sharma provided India their first breakthrough. The all-rounder soon dismissed Jones as well, swinging the momentum briefly back India's way.

Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) joined forces, and the duo added 113 runs, consolidating England's innings. However, once Sciver-Brunt fell to Shree Charani and Knight was run out by Amanjot Kaur, England suffered a collapse and missed the opportunity to touch the 300-run mark.

Towards the end, Charlie Dean's unbeaten cameo of 19 off 13 balls, including two boundaries, ensured England closed in on 290.

For India, Deepti Sharma was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 4/51 in her ten overs. The spell also saw her reach a major milestone, becoming only the second Indian bowler to claim 150 wickets in women's ODIs, now taking her tally to 153, behind the legendary Jhulan Goswami (255). Deepti's all-round consistency continues to shine, as she also has 2607 runs in the format.

Apart from Deepti, Shree Charani chipped in with 2/68 from her full quota.

Brief scores: England 288/8 in 50 overs ( Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4/51) vs India 284/6 in 50 overs ( Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/47).

