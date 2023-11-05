ICC World Cup: Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], November 5 : Pakistan's DLS victory over New Zealand at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been soured after the team was sanctioned for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

The Asian side was found to be two overs short during New Zealand's innings in Bengaluru and were handed a penalty of 10 per cent of their match fee.

The sanction takes the gloss off Pakistan's amazing victory over the Kiwis, as Fakhar Zaman's century ensured Babar Azam's side stayed in the race for a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Paul Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Joel Wilson.

The sanction was imposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Fakhar smashed an unbeaten 126* in just 81 deliveries and in the process ensured Pakistan stayed ahead of the DLS target as persistent rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium saw the match ended prematurely.

The win was Pakistan's fourth of their campaign and leaves them in contention to finish in the top four places on the standings if they trounce England in their final match of the group stage on Saturday.

