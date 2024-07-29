ICC World Test Championship: A look at state of play following England's win over West Indies

Edgbaston [UK], July 29 : England have made major strides in the World Test Championship 2023-25 table after a comprehensive 3-0 series win over the West Indies at home, reaching the sixth spot.

They would look to make further progress in their remaining nine encounters to make the best possible case for a spot in the one-off Test in 2025.

As things stand, the previous edition's finalists, India and Australia, lead the points table. New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England and Pakistan occupy the middle spots, while South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies take the final three positions.

There's a lot more cricket to be played in this WTC cycle, and it would be only right to have a look at each side's prospects of making the final.

-First - India - 68.52 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: Bangladesh (home, two Tests), New Zealand (home, three Tests), Australia (away, five Tests)

Best possible finish: 85.09 per cent

Having finished three of the six mandatory WTC series, India are well on track for a third-successful appearance in the one-off showcase Test Championship Final.

India began the cycle with a confident victory in the West Indies (1-0) and fought back from early defeats in their following series, to draw against South Africa (away, 1-1), and win against England (home, 4-1). as per the ICC.

Six wins from nine games is a brilliant start, and Rohit Sharma's side would love to continue with the same intensity in their remaining 10 matches. India are one of the most dominant sides in their backyard, and would look to gain the most points from their five upcoming encounters at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively.

Their final challenge will be a daunting five-Test series against Australia away from home in the eagerly awaited battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While India have historically struggled away from home, they can take heart from their recent results Down Under, where they tasted success in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

-Second - Australia - 62.50 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: India (home, five Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 76.32 per cent

The holders of the WTC mace are well placed for their second successive appearance in the final.

They began the cycle with an enthralling Ashes encounter, winning the first two Tests of the series before England pulled things back to secure a 2-2 drawn series.

Australia shifted base to home and overcame a spirited Pakistan side with a 3-0 triumph at home. They continued their winning run against the West Indies, with a 10-wicket victory in the first Test in Adelaide before a Shamar Joseph special led to a shock defeat in the second Test at the Gabba.

However, Australia bounced back with a 2-0 win in the Trans-Tasman battle against New Zealand. A good run against India in the home summer and against Sri Lanka away from home early next year can significantly boost Australia's chances of reaching the final.

-Third - New Zealand - 50 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: Sri Lanka (away, two Tests), India (away, three Tests), England (home, three Tests)

Best possible finish: 78.57 per cent

Despite a drawn series against Bangladesh (1-1), and a home series loss to Australia (0-2), New Zealand kept themselves in contention with a 2-0 clean sweep over South Africa at home.

However, the road is not as straightforward for Tim Southee's side. Five of their upcoming Tests are in Asia, while their three-Test engagement comes against Ben Stokes' England, who have regained their mojo with a solid performance against the West Indies at home.

Given their upcoming Asian challenge, it is certain that their spinners, including Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips, will have to put their best foot forward if New Zealand are to feature in the final for a second time.

-Fourth - Sri Lanka - 50 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: England (away, three Tests), New Zealand (home, two Tests), South Africa (away, Two Tests), Australia (home, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 84.62 per cent

Sri Lanka have featured in just four Tests in this cycle of the event.

They lost 2-0 against an impressive Pakistan side at home, before dominating Bangladesh in Bangladesh, to secure all 24 points from the remaining two Tests.

The islanders have their task cut out against four class opponents in the coming months.

While Sri Lanka's pace attack was impressive in Bangladesh, it is their batting, carrying the experience of Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal, which will need to do the heavy lifting to ensure competitive totals in the challenging conditions of England and South Africa.

In their home Tests, the spin attack will come in handy, but Dhananjaya's team cannot underestimate their opponents (New Zealand and Australia), who have improved their returns in the sub-continent in recent times.

-Fifth - Pakistan: 36.66 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: Bangladesh (home, two Tests), England (home, three Tests), South Africa (away, two Tests), West Indies (home, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 77.38 per cent

Pakistan began their 2023-25 WTC cycle with a bang, defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the two-Test away engagement.

Despite showing plenty of fight with a new-look side in Australia, the Asian side failed to win any of their three Tests.

The good news for Shan Masood's team is that seven of their nine upcoming Tests are at home. While Pakistan would back themselves to get the better of Bangladesh and the West Indies, a feisty England side awaits them in October.

The last time England visited the country, they won all three Tests. However, this is a much-improved Pakistan line-up with a new captain and new coach and one can expect engaging cricketing action as both sides vie for crucial WTC points.

-Sixth - England 36.54 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: Sri Lanka (home, three Tests), Pakistan (away, three Tests), New Zealand (away, three Tests)

Best possible finish: 62.50 per cent

A dominant 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies at home has kept England's hopes alive of reaching the one-off final, but they cannot afford too many losses from this point on.

Ben Stokes' side will look to continue on their winning ways during a home series against Sri Lanka, while sterner tests await later in the year with scheduled away series locked in against Pakistan and New Zealand.

If England can register another clean sweep at home against Sri Lanka, then they will be firmly in the mix to reach their first ever final.

Seventh: South Africa - 25 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: West Indies (away, two Tests), Bangladesh (away, two Tests), Sri Lanka (home, two Tests), Pakistan (home, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 75 per cent

After a brilliant start to this edition of the WTC, with an innings truimph over India at Centurion, South Africa slipped up and conceded three straight losses.

They were undone by India's pace attack in the next Test in Cape Town, whereas an understrength side failed to match up to the New Zealand challenge away from home.

However, the Proteas have plenty of opportunities to make up for their earlier performances.

They meet West Indies next, who have been rattled by a strong England side recently. South Africa also have recent historical advantage, having comprehensively beaten the Caribbean side when the two sides met in the West Indies in 2021.

In possession of a world-class bowling attack, Temba Bavuma's side would back themselves to overcome the challenges in the upcoming months, whether at home or in Asia or the Caribbean, to secure a maiden WTC final spot.

-Eighth - Bangladesh - 25 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: Pakistan (away, two Tests), India (away, two Tests), South Africa (home, two Tests), West Indies (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 75 per cent

Bangladesh gained 12 crucial points in their first Test of this WTC cycle after Taijul Islam's 10-wicket haul secured a win over New Zealand in Sylhet.

However, led by Glenn Phillips, the Black Caps fought back and secured a tight four-wicket victory in Mirpur.

The Tigers were further dented by two additional losses to Asian rivals Sri Lanka at home in March-April 2024.

With eight more Tests remaining for them in the WTC 23-25, Bangladesh remain in contention, but will have to be at their very best against strong opponents like Pakistan, India and South Africa.

-Ninth - West Indies - 19.05 per cent of possible points

Remaining series: South Africa (home, two Tests), Bangladesh (home, two Tests), Pakistan (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 56.41 per cent

The Caribbean side can afford few hiccups over their remaining six Tests, with their upcoming home series against South Africa crucial in any attempt to sneak into the final.

The West Indies' sole victory during this edition of the World Test Championship came against reigning winners Australia in Brisbane and Kraigg Brathwaite's side will need a string of similar performances if they are to rise the standings.

Following home series against the Proteas and Bangladesh, the West Indies face Pakistan away early in the new year to round out their campaign.

