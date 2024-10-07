ICC's Cricket4Good clinics connect young girls with cricketing heroes from Bangladesh, Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], October 7 : The International Cricket Council's (ICC) 'Cricket4Good' initiative, in partnership with UNICEF, hosted two inspiring clinics at the ICC Academy Indoor Nets in Dubai, featuring stars from the Bangladesh and Pakistan women's teams, who are currently competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Held on October 4 and 5, the clinics drew over 100 eager young girls, all excited for the opportunity to learn from their cricketing role models.

On Friday, Bangladesh's entire squad, led by captain Nigar Sultana, Shathi Rani and Sobhana Mostary participated in the session, engaging the girls in a variety of activities designed to enhance their cricketing skills.

Saturday's clinic saw four players from Pakistan's squad, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab, Sadaf Shamas, and Syeda Aroob Shah, providing personal guidance to the young girls, teaching them lessons in focus, perseverance, and the fundamentals of the game.

These clinics were part of the ICC's broader Cricket4Good initiative, which aims to empower young girls and promote inclusion through cricket. By connecting young participants with elite athletes, the initiative fosters a deeper love for the game while imparting invaluable life skills that extend beyond the cricket field.

In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, Bangladesh and Pakistan have had their fair share of trouble while pulling off results.

Pakistan stunned the Asia Cup champion, Sri Lanka in their campaign opener and went on to lose against their arch-rival India.

Bangladesh on the other hand, won their opening match against Scotland. However, they went on to lose against England in a low-scoring thriller.

Bangladesh will play their next game against West Indies with hopes of returning to winning ways on Thursday. While Pakistan will face unbeaten Australia in their next match on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor