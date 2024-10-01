ICC's Cricket4Good initiative promotes life skills, well-being at Sevens Stadium in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], October 1 : Young fans had a day of learning, fun and inspiration at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai as part of the ICC's Cricket4Good clinic on Sunday, 29 September 2024. The event was held alongside the official warm-up match between New Zealand and South Africa ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

More than 50 boys and girls, aged 8-14, participated in the clinic, gaining not only cricketing tips from players and coaches of both teams. The interactive session, filled with fun drills and shared experiences, encouraged the physical and mental well-being of the young participants. Players and coaches shared their own journeys and offered young fans insights into the discipline, dedication and values necessary for success both on and off the field.

Cricket4Good, the ICC's global community outreach initiative in partnership with UNICEF, harnesses cricket's influence to positively impact children and families worldwide. These clinics not only encourage physical and mental well-being but also focus on developing essential life skills and self-awareness through sport. The initiative focuses on using the sport as a platform for social change, particularly in areas like education, gender equality, health, and disaster relief. Cricket4Good is active during major ICC tournaments, where events, promotions, and fundraising campaigns are organized to further these causes.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 promises an electrifying start on 3 October at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with Bangladesh taking on Scotland in the opening encounter, followed by Pakistan versus Sri Lanka.

