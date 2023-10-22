Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praises on New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for his century against India in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Dharamshala on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell, the consistent Kiwi all-rounder, smashed his maiden WC century against 'Men in Blue'. Mitchell smashed 130 in 127 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 102.

Pathan took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice out his appreciation for Mitchell, noting how he attacked the key spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

"This is one of the special you have seen this World Cup. Attacking spinners was his main ploy. #darylmitchell #INDvsNZ," tweeted Pathan.

Mitchell hit Kuldeep for 43 runs in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes at a SR of over 153. He was more cautious against Jadeja, scoring 20 off 31 balls against him with just one six. His runs against Jadeja came at SR of just around 64. He smashed 63 runs against these two top spinners in just 59 balls, with two fours and four sixes.

Mitchell in five matches and four innings so far in the tournament, has scored 268 runs at an average of 89.33, with a strike rate of over 108. He has one century and one fifty in the tournament so far. He is currently in the top ten run-scorers of the tournament.

This year in 21 ODIs and 20 innings, Mitchell has scored 920 runs at an average of 51.11 and a strike rate of over 96. He has scored four tons and two fifties, with the best score of 130.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. 'Men in Blue' was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needs 274 to register their fifth successive win.

