"I'd grab it with both hands": Phoebe Litchfield on future Australia captaincy

Melbourne [Australia], November 13 : Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield said she continues to learn from the senior players in the team's leadership group and would embrace the captaincy "with both hands" if given the opportunity in the future.

Lanning was quizzed on the crucial leadership position on the most recent episode of The ICC Review, just days after Australia were knocked out of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup by India in the semi-finals, and the former Aussie skipper and two-time World Cup winner suggested Litchfield was the perfect option to replace Healy when she calls time on her international career.

Litchfield, who captains the Sydney Thunder in Australia's domestic WBBL competition, said it made her feel nervous about Lanning's prediction that she could one day replace Healy as skipper, but suggested she would take the opportunity if it did arise in the future.

"I look at our group, and we've got so many natural leaders, I just learn off them. if the day came, I'd definitely grab it with both hands. I can assure you that the likes of Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, we've got just an amazing group of beautiful leaders, and I just look up to them. if I end up getting it (one day), it's because of them," Litchfield said as quoted by ICC.

Lanning also suggested it was too early for Australia to make any big changes to their setup, or reflect on their disappointing finish to the World Cup, given the tournament only finished earlier this month.

Litchfield, however, did suggest the Aussies already have one eye on their upcoming multi-format series against India where they will get the chance to gain some revenge for their loss in the World Cup semis.

Australia will host India in six white-ball contests (three T20Is and three ODIs) from February 15, followed by a one-off Test in Perth, and Litchfield admitted she is keen to take on the World Cup winners once again.

"I think that multi-format series will be very heated with the memories of the World Cup in the back of our minds," Litchfield, who finished as the fifth leading run-scorer at the recent World Cup, said.

"We're eager to get one back on them, and we've had some really good form in all formats. The multi-format series are awesome for women's cricket, and it's a really cool way to see who's the best nation. You've got to pick an all-round squad that can battle in all three formats, she added.

