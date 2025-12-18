IDCA 4th Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf's grand opening ceremony in Kolkata hosted by West Bengal Deaf Cricket

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council and Asian Deaf Cricket Association, on Thursday December 18 kicked off the fourth edition of the Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf in Kolkata, as per a release.

In a grand opening ceremony held at Merlin Rise Pavilion, Kolkata, Anirban Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Founder Chairman, Heritage Global Bengal, officially kicked off the Test series and said, "I really want to see some of the players here to play for India's main team someday because I know it is possible. There was a Divyang player who went on to play for the Indian team and became one of the best Googly bowlers that the Indian team had. I take a lot of inspiration from him and from all of you here, because I believe you all can achieve something that I can't. So, keep inspiring all of us," as quoted from a release.

Nearly a week-long Test series, it will have two semi-final cricket matches being played simultaneously at Kolkata's Merlin Rise Cricket Ground and Rajasthan Club Ground from December 18 to 23. The winners of the semi-finals with then compete for the champion's trophy in the Final Test match from December 21 to 23

While Semi-Final 1 will be played between Delhi and Bengal, semi-final 2 will have Odisha and Jammu Kashmir competing for a place in the Final. Winning the Toss against host Bengal, Delhi elected to case and bowl first; while winning their toss against Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir also elected to bowl.

The IDCA 4th Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf will run from December 18 to 23, bringing together some of India's most talented hearing-impaired cricketers from across the four states.

Speaking about the championship, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "The 4th Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf will be a testing ground for all the players as it will be played in two innings across three days. While the players are used to playing a shorter format of the game, a Test match will not only test their fitness but also their consistency to play well for four innings across three days. With this series, we also aim to celebrate the spirit, resilience, and talent of our hearing-impaired athletes and show our fighting spirit. With the generous support of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, Merlin Rise Group management and our partners, we are continuing to create a strong platform for differently abled cricketers to shine on a national stage."

Thanking the support partners, Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA added, "I am really happy that the 4th Test National Cricket Championship is taking place in Kolkata. Our aim of bringing together talented players who represent the strength of inclusivity in sports would not be possible without our partners continued support. I am especially grateful to our venue partner, Merlin Rise Pavilion for providing us this wonderful location and EIIM for their volunteers and immense support."

