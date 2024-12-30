IDCA announces second Edition of T-10 Women's Deaf Premier League

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 30 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is organising the Second T-10 Women's Deaf Premier League in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from January 7 to January 9, 2025. In this edition, five specially-abled women's teams from different parts of the country will compete on the field to clinch the coveted Premier League trophy.

Sumit Jain, president, IDCA, commented, "We are grateful to Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, Nykaa Foundation and Indo Count for their wholehearted support to our movement of supporting hearing impaired Women players in our forthcoming tournaments in 2024. IDCA is proud of our women players, these are athletes despite their commitment to their home and families have brought immense pride to society and have excelled in the field of Cricket."

The three-day tournament will kick off with a special opening ceremony organised on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 AM at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra. In this three-day tournament, five Deaf women's cricket teams - UP. Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles and Bangalore Badshahs - will play a total of 10 matches before making it to the finals.

The two best teams will face each other in the final match scheduled for January 9th, 2025, a release said.

"We delighted to support the second edition of IDCA T-10 Women's Deaf Premier League 2025. It is a celebration of Diversity & Inclusion for the specially abled women's team. We are delighted to forge a long-term partnership with the brand," Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group Patron partner said, according to the release.

The winning team and the players will be felicitated for their exceptional performance at the closing ceremony to be held on January 9 at 3 PM. The IDCA T-10 champions will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the runner-up will get Rs 50,000. The best individual sportsmen in categories such as batting, bowling, fielding and super sixes will receive cash awards.

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA added, "We are thrilled to be back in Mumbai with the second edition of the T 10 women's Deaf Premier League with a galaxy of dignitaries and guests. IDCA believes in celebrating diversity and inclusion through disability sports especially cricket. We are delighted to welcome in our midst our Chief Guest at the opening ceremony Mr. Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India. We thank all our support partners, state associations, for their belief in our endeavour to promote deaf cricket both in India & Internationally. We salute each woman player for their grit and resilience to prove their sportsmanship on the cricket field besides being homemakers. Best wishes to all these amazing women participating in specially abled sports."

