IDCA inaugurates 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2025

New Delhi [India], November 3 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and recognized by the Deaf International Cricket Council and Asian Deaf Cricket Association, inaugurated the ninth edition of the T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2025 in a grand opening ceremony held at Essex Farm Cricket Ground, Chhawla, New Delhi.

The opening ceremony of the Championship was attended by Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, Honourable Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) and Water, Govt of NCT of Delhi, and SBK Singh, IPS, Director General (Prisons), New Delhi, as the Chief Guests and took place in the presence of Santosh Kumar Rai, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Najafgarh Zone; Sandeep Sehrawat, Honourable MLA, Matiala; and Shashi Yadav, Honourable Councillor, Chhawala Ward. Also in attendance were Aman Dhall, Founder of Comms Credible and Rahul Gupta and Kunal from Hero MotoCorp.

The week-long championship, organised under the patronage of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, will run from November 3 to November 9, bringing together some of India's most talented hearing-impaired cricketers from across the nation.

This year's tournament features 20 teams representing diverse states and regions Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Delhi, and Bengal. The matches will be hosted across four venues in Chhawla Essex Farms Cricket Club and Academy, Harryan Cricket Academy, Arihant Cricket Ground, and Arihant Mount Cricket Club ensuring simultaneous matches and an exciting schedule throughout the tournament.

The fixture schedule includes 40 league matches from November 3 to November 7, followed by quarter-finals on November 8, semi-finals on the morning of November 9, and the grand final later that afternoon.

Speaking about the championship, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "The 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf is not just a tournament it's a movement celebrating the spirit, resilience, and talent of our hearing-impaired athletes. With the generous support of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group and our partners, we are continuing to create a strong platform for differently abled cricketers to shine on a national stage. This year's participation from 20 teams underscores the growing recognition and popularity of deaf cricket in India."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, added, "We are proud to host this championship in New Delhi, bringing together talented players who represent the strength of inclusivity in sports. Every edition strengthens our resolve to provide opportunities and visibility for hearing-impaired athletes, enabling them to pursue their passion with pride and confidence."

The ninth edition promises high-energy matches, exceptional performances, and a celebration of determination, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Over the years, IDCA has been instrumental in promoting deaf cricket nationally and internationally, ensuring the participation of Indian players in global tournaments and fostering a community that empowers athletes through sports.

