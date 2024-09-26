"If Babar doesn't resign, he will be sacked": Ahmed Shehzad on Pakistan captaincy change

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has claimed that the reports about Babar Azam leading Pakistan in white-ball cricket until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are false.

In September, the change in Pakistan's captaincy has been the talk of the town since reports started to suggest the end of Babar's reign as white-ball skipper.

Mohammad Rizwan was tipped as Babar's successor in the limited-overs format. But, recently, the tides started to shift in Babar's favour after the latest developments suggested that Babar will retain the white-ball captaincy.

However, Shehzad has claimed that the recent reports about Babar retaining his captaincy are false.

Sources also informed him that if Babar doesn't hand in his captaincy, he will be sacked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"It is wrong. It has been categorically said that the meeting was not related to captaincy or central contracts. People are saying Babar has been handed captaincy until the Champions Trophy. Our sources say it is wrong. The news is false. We have learnt that if Babar doesn't hand his resignation himself, then he will be sacked. Gary Kirsten has demanded big changes before the Champions Trophy. I think this is the way forward," Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan are yet to win a major tournament since appointing Babar as the captain for the first time in 2019. Last year, under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan crashed out of the Asia Cup in the Super 4 after Sri Lanka inflicted a two-wicket defeat in Colombo.

A couple of months later, Pakistan's struggling form continued, and they failed to reach the knockout stage of the ODI World Cup in India.

After the conclusion of the marquee event, Babar stepped down from the captaincy of all formats. Shaheen Shah Afridi took over as T20I captain but was removed after just one series in charge against New Zealand, which Pakistan lost by 4-1.

Babar was reinstated as the white-ball captain, and Shan Masood retained the Test captaincy.

In the T20 World Cup, once again, it was a no-show from Pakistan. They lost their maiden T20I clash against the co-hosts, the USA, on a tricky surface in New York. The surprising defeat proved vital as their campaign ended in the group stage.

