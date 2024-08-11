"If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit...": Jaffer on India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy chances in Australia

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer said on Sunday that if the Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are able to stay fit for the majority of the series, then the team has a fine opportunity to secure a hat-trick of Test series wins against Australia.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the First Test, a day match that sets the tone for the series, at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Replying to a fan's query on India's chances for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year, Jaffer highlighted the importance of the availability of the pace trio of Bumrah-Shami and Siraj.

Also, he said that Arshdeep Singh could bring a left-arm pace option and the Indian Premier League (IPL) pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who set the league on fire with some fine bowling performances despite some injuries, could also be a "dark horse" contender to play the series if he is fit enough to play the series.

"If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND," said Jaffer.

The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will focus on The Gabba in Brisbane, where the

The third Test will be held during the day on December 14-18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, which is set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, brings the series to a climax.

The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series' climax and promises to be a dramatic conclusion to an exciting match.

