"If England wins 1st Test against Pakistan then...,": Basit Ali expects "changes" in upcoming Test series

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Former cricketer Basit Ali expects a lot of changes to be made in the Pakistan squad if they end up suffering a defeat in their opening Test against England next month.

This time, Pakistan have adopted a different approach from the one that they adopted during the Bangladesh series. On Tuesday, instead of naming a squad for the entire series, Pakistan announced a 15-player squad for the opening Test against England, which will begin on October 7 in Multan.

Basit believes this approach has been taken while keeping the result of the first Test in mind. However, he also feels if Pakistan emerges victorious, the shocking and disappointing results of the past will wash away.

"If England wins the first Test match, then you will see a lot of changes in the squad for the second Test. Jason and Kirsten must have not allowed selectors to do according to their will, which is why only the squad for one Test has been announced. If Pakistan wins the opening Test, then all the shocking defeats of the past will be washed away," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

The squad for Pakistan's opening Test has caught some attention after the inclusion of the 37-year-old spinner Noman Ali.

The left-arm spinner has played 15 Test matches for Pakistan, taking 47 wickets at an average of 33.53. In his last Test match for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Ali had taken a career-best haul of 7 for 70.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, who were part of the squad in the recent 2-0 home Test defeat against Bangladesh, have been ignored for the first Test, although they remain part of the plans for the future.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who missed the Bangladesh Tests due to injury, is deemed fit to play the first Test. Jamal was initially ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh but was named in the squad for the second Test, although he was not included in the final playing XI.

Pakistan squad for 1st Test against England: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

