"If I get the Indian cap..." Dhruv Jurel opens up on likely Test debut for India

New Delhi [India], February 14 : Days after being added to the Indian squad for the remaining three Test matches against England, uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel on Wednesday said that if he makes his debut for the national team then he would like to dedicate it to his father.

In a recent video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official X (formerly Twitter) account, Jurel said that whenever he can't understand something then he goes to his father, whom he also called his "hero" and added that his father has always guided him.

"If I get the Indian cap, I would like to dedicate this moment to my father. Because he's my hero. Whenever I just fail to understand something, I just talk to him, and he always guides me," Jurel said.

𝗗𝗵𝗿𝘂𝘃 𝗝𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗹 - 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! Being named in the Test squad 🙂 Day 1 jitters with #TeamIndia 😬 Finding his seat in the bus 🚌 Jurel is a mixed bag of fun & emotions!#INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/WQryiDhdHG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2024

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI announced the squad for the remaining three Tests of the five-match series against England, with star batter Virat Kohli set to miss the remaining matches as well due to personal reasons.

Jurel was included in the squad and is likely to get his maiden India cap.

Even though the 23-year-old batter is yet to make his debut he has displayed a quality performance in the iconic T20 tournament, Indian Premier League, where he appeared in 13 matches and scored 152 runs at 21.71 with a strike rate of 172.73.

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi on February 23 The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7. The series is currently level 1-1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

India's updated Squad for the third Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor