"If I had finished the match...": Bangladesh's Hridoy after loss to South Africa in T20 WC

New York [US], June 11 : Following the loss by four runs to South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy said that the result would have been different had he stayed on the crease.

A fine catch by skipper Aiden Markram helped South Africa snatch a victory out of nowhere as they defeated Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller by four runs and are on the brink of qualification to the Super Eight Stage.

Following the loss in the post-match press conference, Hridoy said, "No, I did not think we could lose this match. As I said, if I had finished the match, then the scenario would have been different. But it is ok. There is more to learn here. The mistakes that we had today, we will try to reduce those mistakes as much as we can in the next matches and hopefully, we will all overcome from here."

Hridoy also lauded pacer Tanzim Hasan Shakib for his three-wicket haul, saying, "We all know that he has bowled very well. He has started the game very well for the team. We feel that for each team, the bowlers are dominating and every bowler in our team has played very well, also in the last match. They bowled very well today as well. We have to improve in some areas, hopefully, we will improve in the next match."

Hridoy also said that he thinks the team is strong enough to not only reach the Super Eight stage but also play the final.

On the team's batters not scoring runs consistently, Hridoy said, "If you look at all the teams, not everyone scores runs in every match. One, two, three people play. T20 is a shorter format game. Not all 11 people play, two or three people play. I think the two or three who will play on that day should finish the game. This is my personal opinion. But yes, my batsmen are not scoring runs. Hopefully, they will score runs in the upcoming matches and I hope that we will overcome them very soon."

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. After SA was restricted to 24/4 at one point, Klaasen (46 in 44 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and David Miller (29 in 38 balls, with a four and a six) took Bangladesh to 113/6 in 20 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed also took (2/19) in his four overs.

In the run-chase, Bangladesh was 50/4 in 9.5 overs. However, Towhid Hridoy (37 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took them closer to a victory. Mahmudullah (20 in 27 balls, with two fours) almost pulled off a win for Bangladesh until he was caught by Markram. Bangladesh ended the chase heartbreaking short of the target at 109/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/17) also delivered fine spells.

South Africa is at the top of the Group D with three wins in three games, with six points. Bangladesh is at number two with a win and loss, giving them two points.

