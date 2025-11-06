"If I'm someone like him, I'd play as much as I can": Steve Waugh on Jasprit Bumrah

Queensland [Australia], November 6 : Former Australia captain Steve Waugh heaped praise on India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a match-winner and one of the most influential bowlers in modern cricket.

Speaking about Bumrah's workload and approach to the game, Waugh said that the pacer knows his body well and should continue to play as much as he can.

"I think as a captain you'd be selfish and say I want you to play every game because he's such a great bowler and he's capable of winning matches," Waugh said.

"I think at his age, and he's played a lot of cricket, he would know his body better than anyone else. He's a good judge of that," he noted.

The legendary Australian further added that representing the country is an honour that players like Bumrah cherish deeply.

"I think players like Bumrah want to play as much as they can. It's a real privilege to play for your country. It's an honour. You never know when your last game is," Waugh stated.

Waugh emphasised the importance of playing whenever one feels ready.

"If I were someone like him, I'd play as much as I can. Do not think about resting, conserving energy, or taking care of the body. I think if you're ready to play, then you go out and represent your country," he added.

