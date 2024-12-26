"If Rohit, Virat face 25-30 deliveries, you'll see them back in their usual form": Abhishek Nayar

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 : A key concern for India in their pursuit of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia has been the recent struggles of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, according to the ICC.

Rohit, the Indian captain, has scored only 152 runs in his last 13 Test innings, while Kohli's century in Perth remains his only significant score in the last 15 innings, with just one other fifty-plus score to his name.

However, Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes the duo's return to form hinges on regaining confidence and composure, particularly during the early stages of their innings.

"I always believe it's about having that confidence and getting off to a good start. If they get that, their game looks different. I believe both Rohit and Virat are the kind of players who, if they face 25-30 deliveries, will quickly return to their usual form," he said at the end of the first day's play in Melbourne, as quoted by the ICC.

Nayar echoed Rohit Sharma's sentiments expressed ahead of the fourth Test, where the Indian skipper had voiced confidence in Kohli's ability to rediscover his form.

"As Rohit said, discussions with experienced players usually centre around their focus and game plan. Every player has their weaknesses and will get dismissed in certain ways. The key is ensuring they're in the right zone to score runs," Nayar added.

In a surprising change to India's lineup for the Boxing Day Test, Shubman Gill was dropped, with Rohit Sharma confirming his return to the top of the batting order. Nayar explained that the decision aimed to bolster India's bowling attack.

"We felt that in these conditions, looking at the pitch, having Washi (Washington Sundar) in the bowling attack would provide variations, especially towards the end once the ball gets old," he said.

"That was an area we wanted to improve. We felt Washi could offer that solidity alongside Jaddu. Particularly given the way Travis Head and Alex Carey were scoring runs lower down the order," he added.

Australia capitalised on their decision to bat first, with early contributions from both openers, including a solid half-century by debutant Sam Konstas, who scored an impressive 60. Konstas, in particular, took the attack to India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

While Nayar praised Konstas for his debut performance, he also lauded India's bowlers for their resilience later in the day, as they managed to dismiss six Australian batters by stumps.

"A lot of credit goes to the way Sam played. The intent he showed in the first few overs put us on the back foot. But I felt our bowlers showed great character to stay in the fight," Nayar remarked, as quoted by the ICC.

"It wasn't the easiest of conditions to bowl in; they were favourable for batting. At times like these, it's crucial to stick to your plans. I felt we came back strongly post-lunch, bowling maidens and applying pressure," he added.

"Occasionally, you're caught off guard when someone plays a knock like that. But I think we responded well, kept at it throughout the day, and reaped the rewards towards the end. Overall, we're pleased with where we ended the day," he said.

