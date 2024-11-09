"If there is a ball to be hit...": Samson emphasizes his aggressive approach in T20Is

Durban [South Africa], November 9 : After India's stunning 61-run win over South Africa, Men in Blue wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson emphasized his aggressive approach in T20Is and said that if there is a ball to be hit it's necessary for him to capitalise on it.

Samson played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.00 against the Proteas in Durban. He smashed seven fours and 10 sixes during his time at the crease.

The Men in Blue sealed a comfortable 61-run victory over the hosts in the 1st T20I game of the series on Friday.

Speaking exclusively on JioCinema, Samson said that he trusts his shot-making ability and approaches each ball with an attacking mindset.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that his approach is to stay aggressive from the first ball to the last in the 20-over format.

"I trust my shot-making ability and approach each ball with an attacking mindset, especially in T20Is. With this approach, there is success and failure as well - there a lot of questions around me building the innings and consistency. In T20Is, I never thought of consistency, if there is a ball to be hit, it's necessary for me to capitalise on that. In the team, even our captain Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Gautam Bhai (Gautam Gambhir), and Laxman Sir (VVS Laxman) emphasize maximizing runs in the first innings. If I'm in the 90s, I aim to keep the momentum going rather than slowing down. My approach is to stay aggressive from the first ball to the last, adjusting only if the shot isn't on," Samson was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz helped India to a fiery start in the game. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets for 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to put up a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts.

The Indian bowling attack was led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi who bundled out the hosts at 141 with two overs remaining. Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

