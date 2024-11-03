Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Rishabh Pant's dismissal during India's fourth-innings chase in the Mumbai Test has been a crucial turning point, sparking significant debate over its legitimacy. Pant was given out caught bat-pad, but the decision was overturned by DRS after a review from New Zealand (NZ) captain Tom Latham. The incident has raised questions about the clarity of the technology's ruling, especially considering Pant's vital contribution of 64 runs off 57 balls. At the time of his dismissal, India was precariously positioned at 106 for 6, needing just 41 runs to win, but they ultimately fell short by 25 runs.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Rohit Sharma expressed his uncertainty about the call.

"What I know is if there is no conclusive evidence, the third umpire can't overturn it. It was an unfortunate dismissal. What we want is consistency from umpires. At one point, it felt like Rishabh will see us through," he remarked in the post-match press conference.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand had already missed a potential opportunity to review a leg-before-wicket (lbw) shout against Pant when India was struggling at 59 for 5. Replays indicated three reds on that occasion, hinting at a missed chance for the visitors. In the 22nd over, Ajaz Patel made two appeals against Pantonce for a catch at slip, which the on-field umpire ruled not out, and DRS confirmed.

The decisive moment came two balls later when Ajaz Patel noticed Pant advancing down the pitch. Adjusting his length, Patel forced Pant into a defensive shot, leading the ball to pop up off his front pad. Ajaz and the close-in fielders believed there was an inside edge onto the pad, prompting Latham to refer the decision. While UltraEdge showed a spike as the ball passed the bat, the close proximity of the bat and pad raised doubts about the spike's origin.

As the replays were displayed on the big screen, New Zealand began their celebrations, while Pant appeared calm, having shared a moment of reassurance with his batting partner, Washington Sundar, before the review. However, as he approached the on-field officials, he extended his hand, seeking clarity on the ruling.

Third umpire Paul Reiffel noted the possibility that the spike could have originated from the bat hitting the pad. After reviewing the footage further, he ultimately decided that there had been a deflection off the bat just before the ball made contact with the pad, leading to Pant's dismissal.

Rohit Sharma acknowledged the broader issue of form within the team, particularly among senior players.

"It is a concern when seniors aren't scoring runs. But what's done is done. We have an opportunity to do something special in Australia. We'll focus on that now," he said, directing the team's attention toward future challenges.

Chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis (NZ) were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

