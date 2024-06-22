"If we can win both matches": Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed on chances of playing T20 WC semifinal

North Sound [Antigua], June 22 : Ahead of the game against India in the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed spoke about his team's chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the ongoing marquee event.

Bangladesh are placed in Group 1 of the Super 8 along with India, Afghanistan, and Australia. They will be locking horns against the Men in Blue at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

The fast bowler asserted that he is hopeful that his national team will win the match against India.

"We still have chances. The wicket is good here. It won't be easy for sure. But we are not giving up hope. If we can win both matches, then we will have a chance to play the semi-final. Even if there is rain in the next game and we get 1 point then still we will have a chance, if can win the last match. This one we lost we had a low total. They played aggressively and did well. We are hopeful that if we win the next match, it will be a different story," Taskin said in the pre-match press conference.

Australia registered a crucial 28-run victory against Bangladesh on Thursday in the Super 8 stage to edge closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup knockout stage.

The cricketer further stated that the wicket would be a bit better since the match would be played during the day.

"It's getting better than before. But we haven't played in the USA and here also at the beginning with such a batting-friendly wicket. Each venue has a different wicket. The challenge here is a bit different. The batsmen are a bit more favoured here. If we bat first, we have to score at least 170 or 180. The wicket will be a bit better since we'll play in the daytime. Even the challenge for the bowlers is more. The margin is small. We have to bowl more smartly. It won't be easy. But if we can execute our proper execution smartly, we can expect to win," the right-arm seamer added.

In the end, the bowler concluded by saying that India is one of the top teams and they have to do something extraordinary to win the match.

"Antigua and Barbados have good wickets. Other than that, in all the venues and also in the US, batsmen in all teams have struggled a lot. Although we can bat better than this. Unfortunately, we couldn't do it. But now, there is no benefit in saying that we couldn't do it. Because the next match is very important. We have to do well in both batting and bowling. India is one of the top sides in the world. There is no doubt that they are a better team. We have to do something extraordinary if we want to play with them," the 29-year-old concluded.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

