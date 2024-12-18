"If you guys need anything, I am just a call away": R Ashwin gives emotional farewell speech

Brisbane [Australia], December 18 : After retiring from international cricket, talisman India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave an emotional speech in the dressing room of The Gabba in Brisbane and said that he is just one call away if any players need any help.

It took many by surprise when Ashwin walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to announce his international retirement. The signs were there for the fans to see when a camera caught Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a heartfelt moment during the last day of the Test.

Ashwin was visibly emotional and Kohli embraced his friend, which made it clear a big announcement was on the cards once the Test match ended.

Since the word spread about Ashwin's retirement, wishes have been pouring in, congratulating him for his illustrious career.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin said that it was an emotional moment for him to say goodbye to the sport. He added that today was his time to bid adieu.

"I don't know how to go about this honestly... It is truly a very emotional moment for me. It feels just like 2011-12 when I toured here, my first Australian tour and I saw a transition. Rahul (Dravid) bhai left, Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji left. Trust me guys, everybody's time comes and today was truly my time...," Ashwin said.

Ashwin confirmed that he will be taking a flight back home but will watch Team India's performance in the upcoming Melbourne Test of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I will be taking a flight back home but will tune in to see how well you guys do in Melbourne. The international cricketer in me might have come to an end but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances and all the very best. For all you guys, if you need anything, I am just a call away," he added.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies following that red-ball cricket became his forte. Ashwin featured in 106 Tests, picked up a whopping 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs.

In Tests, Ashwin appeared in 23 matches against Australia and picked up 115 wickets at an economy rate of 2.71.

The 38-year-old also holds the record for most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He picked up 29 wickets in the 2020-21 edition of the prestigious series.

In the long format, Ashwin holds plenty of records which are hard to be broken. The spinner holds the landmark of fastest Indian to claim 350 Test wickets. He is also India's second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, with 537 scalps at an economy rate of 2.83.

