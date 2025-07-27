"I'll always stand by this team": Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks silence on reports of his exit from SRH

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Indian star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (NKR) rubbished reports of leaving the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Several reports emerged in the media about him being unhappy in SRH Reddy; however, he rubbishes reports of leaving SRH. He posted on his X handle, "I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I'll always stand by this team."

To retain Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 2025 mega-auction, SRH paid him Rs 6 crores. After reaching the final in the 2024 season, he was one of the five players that SRH retained. In the 2025 IPL season, Nitish participated in 13 games. In those 13 games, the all-rounder only managed to score 182 runs.

He had a standout season in 2024, scoring 303 runs with a strike rate of 142.92 and taking 3 wickets. He notably hit crucial half-centuries against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. His impressive performance in 2024 earned him the Emerging Player of the Year award.

Recently, Reddy was ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar trophy against England owing to a left knee injury. Nitish sat out in the series opener in Leeds and earned a spot in the final XI during the second and third Tests.

He did not make much of an impact in the second test, with tallies of just two runs and six wicketless overs as India cruised to a 336-run victory with consummate ease.

However, he scythed vital top-order wickets in the third Test. He removed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over in the first innings, and then dismissed Crawley again in the second.

With the bat, he made contributions of 30 and 13 as India fell short at the 'Home of Cricket' with a heartbreaking 22-run defeat.

