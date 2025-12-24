ILT20: Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford fined for Code of Conduct breach

Dubai [UAE], December 24 : Abu Dhabi Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell and teammate Sherfane Rutherford have been fined for separate Code of Conduct breaches following their side's ILT20 Season 4 fixture against the Sharjah Warriorz in Abu Dhabi on December 22.

Match referee Simon Taufel levied both sanctions. Rutherford was fined 50 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 for a second time this season. As a repeat offence, the breach was elevated to Level 2, per the ILT20 website.

Russell was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

Earlier in the tournament, Dubai Capitals' Haider Ali and Waqar Salamkheil were fined for separate Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct following their side's match against the Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi on 21 December.

Haider Ali was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.5, which relates to the use of language, actions or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal.

Waqar Salamkheil was fined 10 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.8, which covers showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match. Match Referee Simon Taufel imposed both sanctions.

Desert Vipers batter Hasan Nawaz and Dubai Capitals pacer Muhammad Jawadullah were also fined 10 per cent of their match fees for separate offences.

Nawaz was sanctioned for an incident during the Vipers' match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. He breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures. Match Referee Roshan Mahanama imposed the sanction.

Jawadullah was fined following the Capitals' match against MI Emirates in Dubai on Thursday, December 17, after breaching Article 2.5. Match Referee Simon Taufel imposed the sanction.

Previously, two Abu Dhabi Knight Riders players were also fined for separate Level 1 breaches.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone was sanctioned after the Knight Riders' match against Dubai Capitals in Dubai on Sunday, December 7, for conduct deemed contrary to the spirit of the game under Article 2.20. Match Referee Simon Taufel imposed the charge.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player's match fee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor