ILT20: Dubai Capitals inch close to qualifiers spot following 19-run win over MI Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 11 : The Dubai Capitals pulled off an impressive 19-run victory against the MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium to register their fifth victory of the competition at the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) season two on Saturday.

With this result, the Desert Vipers are no longer in the race for a position in the play-offs, while the Dubai Capitals put themselves in a very good position to join the MI Emirates, Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

However, their fate depends on match numbers that will see the Sharjah Warriors take on the Desert Vipers.

The Dubai Capitals were mediocre with the bat besides the top-order performances from Max Holden, who scored 51 runs in just 33 deliveries (with 10 fours) and Tom Banton, who contributed with a score of 37 runs in 26 balls (with four boundaries). The standout performance for the Dubai Capitals was their spinners, who wove an intricate web around the MI Emirates batsmen. They were led by stellar spells from Dan Mousley (2/22) and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (2/23).

Invited to bat first, the Dubai Capitals illuminated the stadium early on, with openers Tom Banton and Max Holden unleashing an array of strokes that led to nine boundaries in the first four overs, including Holden cracking Dwayne Bravo for three consecutive boundaries in the fourth over. The introduction of Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Dan Mousley into the bowling attack helped stem the flow of runs, however, the Capitals were in a commanding position of 57/0 by the end of the powerplay.

Just as Max Holden completed a blistering half-century in 30 deliveries, comprising 10 boundaries, the 88-run partnership was broken when a deceptive Waqar Salamkheil picked up the wicket of Holden in the tenth over. Soon after, Dwayne Bravo ensured Tom Banton was caught at deep mid-wicket for 37 runs.

Dan Mousley and Viyaskanth continued to be highly impactful. Mousley delivered a fiery yorker to ensure the demise of Leus du Plooy and followed it with the wicket of Sam Billings for only six runs. Meanwhile, Viyaskanth castled Sikandar Raza for a golden duck and dismissed Ben Dunk for four runs to leave the Capitals struggling at 131/6.

With less than five overs to go, Dasun Shanaka and Scott Kuggeleijn chipped in before they were both dismissed for a score of 11 and 10, respectively, as the lack of wickets in hand and tight death bowling from the MI Emirates restrained the Dubai Capitals to 147/9.

In response, MI Emirates looked eager to make a quick meal of the run chase. Despite the early loss of Waseem and impact player Kusal Perrera (for 11 runs each), who were dismissed by Haider Ali and Scott Kuggeleijn, respectively, Andre Fletcher powered the Emirates to a power play score of 53-2, which was well ahead of the required run rate.

The wickets, however, continued to tumble through the middle overs as left-handed spinners Zahir Khan and Haider Ali proved to be lethal. Chris Benjamin perished for just one run at the hands of Zahir Khan, while Dan Mousley became Haider Ali's second wicket of the night. In a soft dismissal, the dangerous Kieron Pollard fell next for 8 runs, caught and bowled by Zahir Khan.

With 30 balls remaining, the MI Emirates needed 46 runs. Andre Flecther looked intent on stewarding his team home until he was trapped LBW by a skiddy delivery from Haider Ali in the 16th over. He was the top scorer for MI Emirates, with 45 runs in 38 deliveries and four boundaries. In the very next over, Jordan Thompson, who had worked hard for his 20 runs, was sent back to the pavilion by Sikandar Raza, leaving the Emirates struggling at 106/7 with 23 balls remaining.

The experienced Dwayne Bravo and Viyaskanth came together with a steep equation ahead of them. The lack of momentum and boundaries meant they were unable to break the shackles and the Mumbai Emirates finished well short of the target at 128/8.

Haider Ali finished with brilliant figures of 3/16, and he was well supported by Zahir Khan who also picked up two wickets. Furthermore, Sikandar Raza was very economical, conceding only 23 runs and picking up a wicket

Brief Scores: Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 19 runs.

Dubai Capitals: 147/9 in 20 overs (Max Holden 51, Tom Banton 37, Dan Mousley 2 for 22, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 2 for 23). MI Emirates: 128-8 in 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 45, Haider Ali 3 for 16, Zahir Khan 2 for 23).

