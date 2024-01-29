ILT20: Resilient Muhammad Waseem's unbeaten 89 steers MI Emirates to 8-wicket win against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 29 : A spectacular knock by Muhammad Waseem, whose excellence with the bat scoring a resilient 89 off 62 balls, consigned the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a crushing 8-wicket defeat despite setting up a formidable total of 188/5 in 20 overs here in the 12th match of the ongoing ILT20 Season 2.

The UAE national team skipper entertained the Sunday spectators in the picturesque Zayed Cricket Stadium with an unbeaten innings studded with eight boundaries and three sixes, helping the MI Emirates chase the target in 19 overs.

The 27-year-old Waseem along with opening batter Kusal Perera set the momentum for the mega run-chase with Perera scoring the fastest 50 of ILT20 Season 2, taking only 22 balls to do so. Their effort in the middle built a solid partnership of 110 in 9.5 overs which was finally broken by David Willey whose short-length bouncer ended Perera's outing with wicketkeeper Michael Pepper taking a sound catch. He scored 54 off 26 balls.

Even though Perera's dismissal was a setback to their run-chase, Waseem continued to power through making his intentions clear in the next over scoring a boundary off Marchant De Lange and a six, adding 11 runs in that over. The run rate continued to surge at 10.00 per over with captain Nicholas Pooran and Waseem breaking no sweat in steering the innings.

Waseem built on his impressive outing with well-timed boundaries in the following overs. Though they lost Pooran (33 off 19 balls) to Ali Khan in the 17th over, Waseem along with Tim David (10 n.o) showcased composure to help their team sail through to their fourth win this season from five matches. Today's effort has put them on top of the points table.

Fazalhaq Farooqi impresses with 3 for 35

Put in to bat first, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders attacking intent was evident with their opening batters Joe Clarke and wicketkeeper-batsman Michael Pepper feasting on the opening overs scoring 33 runs before Clarke was sent back to the dugout with 21 runs from 13 balls, three boundaries and a six to his name. It was Fazalhaq Farooqi who drew the first blood for MI Emirates, breaking the partnership between Clarke and Michael Pepper.

Coming in at No.3, Alishan Sharafu steadied the innings setting up a good partnership with Pepper fetching 50 runs off 32 balls. The duo's blitz shot up the team's run rate to 9.5 in the powerplay, until Trent Boult scalped Pepper. It was a fine catch in the deep square leg by Muhammad Waseem.

At 83/2, Sharafu went on to build a partnership with Sam Hain, scoring 39 runs off 28 balls to keep them in the game. However, after Sharafu was dismissed at 37 (off 25 balls) in the 13th over by Waqar Salamkheil and Trent Boult taking a splendid single-handed catch, the ADKR innings looked to be in trouble as they lost back-to-back wickets in the 17th over to Fazalhaq.

But Andre Russell came to the rescue scoring a quickfire 46 off 17 balls studded with 6 sixes. He batted alongside Imad Wasim to put together a refined partnership of 43 off 15 balls that powered them to a formidable total of 188/5 in 20 overs, which wasn't enough eventually.

A disappointed ADKR captain Sunil Narine said, "It was a good total, but the powerplay took it away from us. I still give credit to my team as the match could have finished in 17-18 overs. To sum it up, it was one of those days, tough on the field. Hope there are no more of such days, and we get back to our winning ways."

MI Emirates captain Nicholas Pooran said: "It was a good batting pitch. We had enough info on the pitch, and knew a total around 180 would be good to chase. It is tough to contain batters like Russell who added 9 more to what we had in mind. But I am happy that our bowlers put them under some pressure."

Muhammad Waseem, dedicating the player of the match award to his son said, "This is my second half century this season and I also hold the green belt; it feels quite special to be the leading run-getter of season 2. I am playing my natural game, and also getting to learn a lot from our coaches and senior players. The team is in good form, everyone is contributing and hope we will go on with the same momentum for the rest of the tournament."

Brief scores: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 188/5 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 46*, Sam Hain 40, Michael Pepper 38, Alishan Sharafu 37; Fazalhaq 3/35) vs MI Emirates 189/2 in 19 overs (Waseem Muhammad 89*, Kusal Perera 54, Nicholas Pooran 33; David Willey 1/37, Ali Khan 1/25).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor