ILT20 season 4 gears up for first-ever Player Auction on October 1 in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], September 21 : The International League T20 (ILT20) will mark a landmark moment in its journey with the staging of its first-ever Player Auction on October 1.

The auction will bring together all six franchises as they look to finalise their squads for season 4, which begins on December 2 (UAE National Day - Eid Al-Etihad) and culminates with the final on January 4, 2026.

Each franchise will enter the auction with a minimum purse of USD 800,000, supplemented by any unutilised funds from the USD 1.2M allocated for direct signings and retentions that were made in July. By the conclusion of the auction, teams are required to have spent at least USD 1.5M and no more than USD 2M. Beyond the auction, franchises may also add up to two wildcard players for a combined spend of USD 250,000.

Franchises must build squads of between 19 and 21 players (excluding wildcards), comprising a minimum of 11 from ICC Full Member nations, alongside four UAE players, one from Kuwait, one from Saudi Arabia, and two from other ICC Associate Nations. Player base prices have been set at USD 10,000, USD 40,000, and USD 80,000, with the final player list drawn from registrations submitted between July and September.

The auction itself will see players grouped into sets according to their status and specialisation, with Full Member players to be drawn first. Within each set, names will be picked at random, with the auctioneer opening the bidding at the player's base price. Unsigned players may re-enter the pool during Accelerated Rounds, should franchises wish to revisit them.

Furthermore, franchises will also have the option of exercising one Right-to-Match (RTM) card for a UAE player who was either part of their squad in season 3 or a member of their squad during the recently concluded Development Tournament. This provision can only be used once and applies exclusively to UAE players.

