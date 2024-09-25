"I'm confident Team India will win the World Cup": Poonam Yadav ahead of marquee event

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Ahead of the much-awaited ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India Women (INDW) leg-spinner Poonam Yadav shared her thoughts on the potential of the Indian women's cricket team.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at Dubai International Stadium. Prior to the tournament, India will play warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' "Follow the Blues," the bowler asserted that all the girls in the team are working really hard.

"Coach Amol Mazumdar has focused extensively on improving the team's fielding and fitness. He also organised a 10-day skill camp. I believe things are improving, and all the girls in the camp have been working hard. When you're part of such a camp, you gain clarity about your playing position, who plays a key role at which position, and where you should be bowling. It helps rectify mistakes, ensuring you don't repeat them in the World Cup. I'm confident Team India will win the World Cup," Poonam said while speaking to Star Sports.

In the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Poonam Yadav was not included in India's squad.

India reached their first-ever T20 World Cup final in 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a night filled with hope for clinching the elusive title. However, Harmanpreet's side was bowled out for 99 while chasing 185 against Australia.

In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, India once again came close to making history, reaching the semi-finals. However, Australia once more proved to be an obstacle in the final four.

In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, India has had mixed results. They lost the T20I series against Australia and England earlier this year, but Harmanpreet's side rebounded with two consecutive series wins against Bangladesh.

In July, India's T20I series against South Africa ended in a draw. In the Asia Cup 2024, India lost the final to Sri Lanka, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

