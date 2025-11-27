"I'm from Uttar Pradesh and have strong ties with UP Warriorz": Deepti Sharma

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Deepti Sharma returned to UP Warriorz (UPW) as one of the biggest highlights of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, becoming the second most expensive buy in the history of the WPL auction with Rs 3.2 crore through the Right to Match (RTM) card. The high-stakes bidding contest, which briefly saw Delhi Capitals (DC) in the lead, ended with UPW securing their star all-rounder once again.

Deepti said she was thrilled to be back with the franchise she considers home.

"I'm from Uttar Pradesh and have strong ties with UP Warriorz. The management has always been excellent and supportive. The auction was thrilling from the start, and I'm delighted that UP Warriorz bought me back. I'm excited to represent them again," she said on JioHotstar.

The Warriorz did not just regain Deepti, they also strengthened their squad with major signings, including Australian stars Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning. Litchfield, one of the brightest young talents in world cricket, was snapped up for Rs 1.20 crore after a superb ODI World Cup, where she piled up 304 runs in seven innings, including a century in the semi-final against India.

Meg Lanning, the legendary Australian captain and former Delhi Capitals opener, joined UPW for Rs 1.9 crore, adding immense experience and stability to the top order.

Asked about the new additions, Deepti was full of praise for the incoming talent.

"It's tough to pick just one because players like Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning are performing brilliantly. Meg Lanning has been outstanding in the Big Bash (League), while Harleen Deol shone in the World Cup. They're all exciting additions, but if I had to choose, I'd go with Phoebe Litchfield," she said.

