"I'm in a really good spot": Australia pacer Boland ahead of taking part in Adelaide Test against India

Canberra [Australia], November 30 : Australia pacer Scott Boland on Saturday reflected on taking part in the upcoming Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India and said that he is in a good spot.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Boland is the favourite to replace Josh Hazlewood in the Adelaide Test, which will be starting December 6.

Boland is currently taking part in the two-day warm-up match for Prime Ministers XI against India in Canberra.

Boland accepted that he hasn't played much cricket this season, however, now his 'body is feeling good'.

"Obviously I haven't played a heap of cricket in the start of this season, but I feel like I've played enough cricket to feel like I'm in a really good spot. My body's feeling really good now. I had a couple of niggles that were a little bit sore, but knee and foot are feeling really good and I'm confident how the ball's coming out," Boland was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that there will be normal preparation before the day-night Adelaide Test.

"Our last net session in Perth was for me and Josh Inglis, we went pink ball for quite a few overs. So getting it in the hand then and then obviously the overs we can get in probably tomorrow by the look of this weather will be valuable as well. Then Adelaide on Monday, then just a normal prep before a game. So have a good bowl two days before the game and then just prepare to play," he added.

The Aussie pacer confirmed that there's no 'panic stations' in his side's change rooms after conceding a 295-run defeat to India in Perth Test.

"There's definitely not panic stations in our change rooms. There's obviously going to be some chats around individual performances and everyone wants to perform really well every game they play. But yeah, it's like, we've lost one game. It's not toys out of the cot, I don't think," he further added.

Earlier, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

