"I'm ready to go": Usman Khawaja declares himself fit ahead of third Ashes Test against England

Adelaide [Australia], December 13 : Veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has declared himself fit ahead of the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide on Saturday. The Australian top-order batter missed the second Test in Brisbane after not recovering from the back spasms which he suffered during the Ashes Opener in Perth.

"I feel really good in terms of I'm ready to go," Khawaja told reporters as quoted by ICC.

During Khawaja's absence, Australia promoted Travis Head at the top. Head opened alongside Jake Weatherald, where they gave strong starts with partnerships of 77 (second innings in Perth), 75 and 37 (in Brisbane).

Khawaja's form has been a big concern for Australia. There have been talks about whether Australia should stick with the Head-Jake opening pair or bring back Khawaja into the picture for the third Test against England. The veteran Khawaja, however, wasn't really concerned about the outside noise and was concentrating on building up towards the Adelaide Test.

"I've got to be totally honest, it doesn't really faze me. The older I've got, the more comfortable I've got with things that I can control and things that I can't," Khawaja said.

Khawaja, who has scored 6055 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 43.56, said that the Australian side still values him. "I'm still valued by the team, still asked to be here to play, so I'm here. I'm always mindful of the future, I always have been. I'm not here to hang on, I'm just here to enjoy my cricket. As long as I'm valued I'm here, I'm doing my job. I just like to compete. I can bat so many different ways. I've been successful in all formats, I've got gears when I want to."

"I am the guy who, as much as people sometimes want to have a crack at me, I love playing for Australia, I'm still very committed. I train hard, I do everything right. So for me, it's irrelevant."

Australia announced a 15-member squad for the third Ashes fixture on Wednesday. Khawaja retained his place in the team as he tries to earn his place back in the XI following his own injury issue. The hosts are leading the five-match Ashes Test series against England 2-0.

Australia's skipper Pat Cummins is also poised to make his comeback in the third Ashes Test against England, having been included in the 15-player squad.

Cummins is set to make his international comeback in the third Test against, having overcome his back injury issues. The 32-year-old hasn't played at the international level since the third Test against the West Indies in July.

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

