"I'm really keen to play": James Anderson shows interest in taking part in IPL 2025

London [UK], November 9 : Former England seamer James Anderson showed interest in taking part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and said that he is keen to play in the T20 tournament.

England fast bowler James Anderson, who retired from international cricket this summer and took up a coaching role, has registered for the auction at a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Anderson said he wants to play cricket again and the 42-year-old added that he has got more to offer.

"That's the whole point of going in the auction, I think, I want to play cricket again. Whether I get picked up or not is a different matter. There's definitely a feeling inside of me that I've got more to offer, in some shape or form. So, however long down the line that might be, in whatever capacity that might be I'm not sure yet," Anderson was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

Anderson added that he has been still bowling even after bidding adieu to international cricket.

"But I'm really keen to play. I feel really fit, I've been bowling still, ticking over, so I feel like I'm in a good place and I'd love to have an opportunity to play somewhere," he added.

The fast bowler bid farewell to Test cricket as the third-highest Test wicket-taker to grace the game.

After making his debut at the Lord's in 2003, Anderson ended his illustrious career with 704 Test wickets behind the iconic spin duo Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). The 42-year-old brought down the curtains on his 22-year career with 991 international wickets.

