'Immoral and Barbaric': Rashid Khan Reacts After Pakistan Airstrikes Kill 3 Cricketers in Afghanistan

Afghanistan captain and all-rounder Rashid Khan reacted to Pakistan airstrikes that killed three cricketers and several citizens in Afghanistan. Taking to the social media platform Afghan cricketer termed the attack "immoral and barbaric."

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," Rashid Khan wrote on X saying grave violations of human rights.

He welcomed the decision of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ABC) to withdraw the upcoming series against Pakistan. "I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else," he added.

ACB has responded to the Pakistani attack by withdrawing from their men’s team's upcoming tri-series involving the Pakistan cricket team. Three young cricketers had lost their lives during attacks on civilian housing in Paktika province in Afghanistan.