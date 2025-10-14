In-form batters surge in latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings after World Cup heroics

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The outstanding batting displays at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 have reshaped the top 10 of the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, with several in-form players making significant strides in the latest update of the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, as per the official website of ICC.

India opener Smriti Mandhana, who struck form with a brilliant 80 in Vizag, continues to dominate the ODI batting charts, maintaining a strong lead at the top.

However, a number of players have improved their positions with standout performances in the ongoing tournament.

Among them is Australia's Alyssa Healy who makes a massive leap of nine places to reach joint-fourth after her brilliant 142 in the stunning chase against India. With 700 rating points against her name, Healy sits behind Mandhana, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Beth Mooney, and will look to ascend further in the ranking spots.

She shares the fourth position with South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who also climbed three spots, courtesy her recent knocks which included a match-winning 70 against India. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who leads the run charts in the tournament, also rose two places to sixth.

South Africa's chase expert Nadine de Klerk, who has twice led successful Proteas' chasing efforts in Visakhapatnam, jumps 26 spots in the batting rankings to finish at 32.

In the ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings, Sophie Ecclestone continues to hold the No.1 spot with Gardner following close behind. However, after an engaging week of Cricket World Cup, fresh names make inroads into the top 10.

Australia seamer Annabel Sutherland jumps six places to 8th, achieving her highest-ever career rating while South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba also broke into the top 10 after moving up three positions. The left-arm spinner has been South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with eight wickets to her name.

Gardner continues to reign supreme in the ICC Women's ODI All-rounder Rankings with only one change inside the top 10. Chloe Tryon of South Africa enters the list after climbing three places and setting a new personal best. Tryon also made significant progress in the bowlers' rankings, rising 18 places to 30th.

